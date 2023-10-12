It may not be “11 kisses,” but Zach Wilson is expecting to hear plenty of trash talk Sunday when the New York Jets host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. And the Jets quarterback already has some prior experience as a reference point when it comes to the Eagles defensive line trying to intimidate him.

Wilson told reporters Thursday that Fletcher Cox and other Eagles defensive players tried to get in his head during a joint practice when he was a rookie in 2021. And the 24-year-old is expecting further verbal abuse Sunday when the Jets and Eagles play a meaningful Week 6 game.

“The big guys up front … they talk a lot,” Wilson said with a smile. “As a quarterback, that’s exciting because those guys are getting after it.”

Then Wilson singled out Cox, the six-time Pro Bowl selection who’s in his 12th season with the Eagles.

“I specifically remember Fletcher Cox in the joint practice, just how excited he is to be out there, and he always tries to get in your head,” Wilson explained.

“I think I was a little (intimidated) as a rookie, I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, Fletcher Cox is yelling at me.’ … It was like a little welcome to the NFL moment.”

Facing Eagles won't be laughing matter for Zach Wilson, Jets

Though he was laughing and added more than once that it’s “always fun” to have this kind of in-game or in-practice banter, Wilson won’t be laughing if the fearsome Eagles defensive line gets the best of the Jets battered offensive line. The Jets will be without tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, who tore his Achilles last week in a 31-21 win against the Denver Broncos. New York was already without tackle Duane Brown, who’s on IR with a hip injury.

Zach Wilson with a STRIKE to Garrett Wilson for the big gain 😮pic.twitter.com/3Z2WkaVKxK — Jets Nation (@JetsNationCP) October 8, 2023

Wilson, though, has stepped up his game since Aaron Rodgers went down with an Achilles injury. He’s completed more than 70 percent of his passes in each of the past two games, including a close 23-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago.

Now, Wilson and the Jets will get a crack at the team the Chiefs defeated in the Super Bowl last season. And you can bet Fletcher Cox and Co. will be up for trying to again intimidate the Jets young QB.