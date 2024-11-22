The New York Jets have had an awful 2024 campaign. New York is 3-8 heading into Week 12 and their season feels like it is already over. That's probably the case because the Jets have already fired Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas and are now just playing out the rest of the regular season. One sign that the Jets are having a bad year is their name gets dragged into conversations about other bad teams.

That's exactly what happened on Friday. The New York Giants cut QB Daniel Jones and sent minor shockwaves across the NFL. Stephen A. Smith ripped the Giants a new one after the news broke. He eventually sent a stray in the Jets' direction as well.

“This is a performance-based business,” Smith said on Friday via Ari Meirov. “Nobody's talking about your personal life, nobody's getting into anything. Your performance was put on public display and you were 20 games under .500. You have been abhorrent, you have been awful, as the quarterback of the New York Giants. On top of it, they let go of Saquon Barkley to make sure they took care of you.”

Smith then continued to pound the Giants for being a poorly run organization. He cited the fact that the Giants have only made the playoffs twice over the last 13 years as one example.

This caused Smith to finally bring the Jets into the conversation.

“The only reason why you get away with it is because the Jets have been worse,” Smith exclaimed. “They haven't made the playoffs since 2010.”

Clearly now is not a good time for football in The Big Apple.

Rex Ryan pleads his case for Jets reunion with a fiery message

One of the many changes coming to the Jets this offseason will be a new head coach.

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan made a strong case on Friday for why New York should bring him back for a reunion.

“I look at it this way, blow it up? We’re going to blow the opponents up,” Ryan told Scott and Hahn (h/t New York Post). “There’s way too much talent on this team to play the way we’ve been playing. How hard can you get a guy to play? That’s the thing. Nobody has seen a team that is going to play as hard as this team’s going to play in the future, trust me. If I’m the guy, trust me.”

Rex is right that the Jets have a ton of talent. The Jets may have to find a new solution at quarterback, but they have young and talented players on both sides of the ball.

It will be interesting to see how the Jets approach their upcoming rebuild in the offseason. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves.

Next up for the Jets is a Week 13 matchup against the Seahawks.