Tom Brady certainly is not a beloved character in the eyes of New York Jets fans. But they will like what Brady has to say about his fellow future Hall of Famer in Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I'm excited for him,” Brady told the Let’s Go! podcast. “He'll be invigorated. Looks like he's having a good time up to this year. I know he has been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates. So, I'm excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron's been, when he's got good receivers, man, it's pretty dangerous.

“I think he's going to have a great year.”

Rodgers is trying to follow in Brady’s footsteps this season. After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers accepted a trade to the up-and-coming Jets and is looking to take a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 12 seasons all the way to the Super Bowl.

Brady left the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. With a rejuvenated Brady leading the way, the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV.

Aaron Rodgers getting fresh start with Jets

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Three years later, it’s Rodgers’ turn for a fresh start in a new city that has embraced him as much as he’s embraced it and the challenge ahead.

“I told a friend this has felt like waking up inside of a dream, this whole experience. A beautiful dream,” Rodgers said last week. “So many times, you have a great dream and you wake up and you think: I just want to get back into that but I can’t quite get back into the dream. I’ve woken up inside of that dream and it’s been really, really special.”

"Did we just see what we think we just saw?" Aaron Rodgers details a UFO sighting 🛸 Stream the #HardKnocks finale now on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/reQgankPod — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2023

Tom Brady understands and is not surprised Aaron Rodgers feels that way.

“Well, it's just, there's a different energy about it. It’s a newness,” Brady said. “It's a fresh start to try to take where you've been, to bring all the good and then not to bring the tough lessons, you know? Because sometimes the tough lessons always remain unless you work through them, you know? So, it's like you go through a lot of years at one place and there's a lot of, I would say, mental scar tissue, from losses or relationships or certain experiences. … Now you go to a new place and you have none of that.”

It gets real for Rodgers and the Jets on Monday when they open the regular season against the team they’re trying to topple in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills.