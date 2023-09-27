Signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian was “the best decision” for the New York Jets, according to coach Robert Saleh.

Siemian was signed to the Jets practice squad on Tuesday and practiced with the team on Wednesday. Zach Wilson remains the starting quarterback this week against the Kansas City Chiefs and Tim Boyle will be his backup.

“He’s got a lot of games under his belt,” Saleh said of Siemian. “He’s a quick learner, quick study from my understanding. Just getting him the ability to come out of the practice squad and help us out was the best decision for us.”

Robert Saleh, Jets chose Trevor Siemian over other notable NFL quarterbacks

Reportedly, the Jets rejected overtures from free agent quarterback Carson Wentz and current NFL analyst Matt Ryan, who played for the Indianapolis Colts last season and has not officially retired. Ryan said earlier this week he has no interest in joining the Jets.

Colin Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, sent a letter to Jets general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday expressing his interest in being signed to their practice squad.

Siemian was cut by the Chicago Bears after extensive playing time this preseason. The 31-year-old won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie backup with the Denver Broncos in 2015 and then was 13-11 as a starter the next two seasons with them. He started one game with the Jets in 2019 but was injured early in the game against the New England Patriots.

Last season he started one game for the Bears and lost at home to the Jets. He has not won a start since 2017. He’s thrown 42 touchdown passes in the NFL, been intercepted 28 times and completed 58.9 percent of his passes.

Saleh said Wednesday that Wilson “needs to play better” for the Jets, who’ve lost two straight amid dismal offensive performances. But the coach also supported Wilson following blistering criticism from Jets icon Joe Namath.