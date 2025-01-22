When news broke that Aaron Glenn was most likely going to become the new head coach of the New York Jets, fans of Gang Green began to look far and wide for information to familiarize themselves with the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator just in case.

One such clip that has recently surfaced regarding Glenn is an old appearance on Ryan Clark's The Pivot, where the former cornerback explains how he got back into coaching after a few years away from the sport as a chicken-selling entrepreneur. While Glenn was happy running eight Frenchy locations in Houston, a conversation with his wife where she told him to pursue his coaching passions ultimately sent him down the path he's on today; one on which he doesn't want to miss a single step of the journey.

“Because I was like most guys coming out, you know, I have to be this big time businessman, I have to sit at a desk, wearing a suit and tie. Hey man, that wasn't me. You know, and I'm doing something that I liked but I didn't love and I want to make sure if I'm doing something, man, my heart's gotta be in it, and once she told me that, I jumped right in it man, and at that point, I didn't stick my toe in the water to see if it was cold; I jumped right on in there,” Aaron Glenn explained.

“Right, and I scouted, in-house scout for the Jets for a couple of years, then I went on the road, I was driving for hours right, college scouting. Then I went right to being an assistant DB coach, I did my QC thing, because I wanted to make sure I didn't miss one step. I wanted to start from the bottom, I told everybody that was there, dont treat me any different than anybody else, alright? Because I want to understand everything there is about the scouting process, I want to know everything there is about being a QB, I want to know everything about being an assistant coach, alright? To a lead DB coach, to a defensive coordinator, which I am right now, right? And I'm hoping to be a head coach at some point so I didn't miss one step so you can't tell me I haven't seen it, just like as a player.”

Wow, so not only did Glenn play for the Jets and begin his coaching journey as a scout for the Jets, but he's actually embraced the opportunity to fill each coaching position with pride, as it's allowing him to understand what is expected of each role for when he's filling them with qualified individuals. Well, it makes sense why Jets fans are hitting the table so hard to bring Glenn into town despite being another defense-first head coach, as he truly seems like the sort of leader of men who could be able to finally get New York back on track.