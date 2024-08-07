The New York Jets should have a better offense this season, but only if its key players stay healthy. New wideout Mike Williams' injury recovery will be a big part of that, as he will help open up space for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

Luckily for New York, Williams continues to heal from his ACL surgery, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Important news for the #Jets: WR Mike Williams has been activated off of the PUP list, a big step as he recovers from a torn ACL,” Rapoport reported.

Williams played just three games last season before going down. However, the former Los Angeles Charger averaged 68.8 and 71.6 yards per game in the previous two seasons, respectively.

Will Williams be 100% healthy for Week 1?

Mike Williams is on track to hit the ground running with the Jets

Williams was activated after passing his physical on Wednesday and has been working on the sidelines this summer. The Clemson alum said in June that he'd be ready for the start of the season, via the team's website.

“For the season, for sure,” Williams said. “That's my goal to be able to go out there, play this season and give it my all, give this team a chance, win the big thing.”

Williams signed with a one-year, $10 million with New York in March after seven seasons out west. The 6-foot-4, 218-pounder has been a damaging red-zone presence and chain mover throughout his career, totaling 15.6 yards per catch and 31 total scores across 88 career contests.

On paper, Williams and Wilson give the Jets their best wide-receiver duo since Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker, who helped them win 10 games in 2015. While Williams worked with Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert with the Chargers, Wilson has never hooked up with a top-flight quarterback at the NFL level. The presence of Aaron Rodgers should theoretically elevate all of the skill players, and Williams is unlikely to see many double-teams as long as Wilson is lined up on the other end of the field.