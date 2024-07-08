The New York Jets are entering an important 2024 season for the franchise. 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers leads a star-studded roster on a campaign that will hopefully end with a deep playoff run. The Jets need Breece Hall to take his game to the next level to help them get over the hump. Apparently top figures around the NFL are confident that will happen.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently spoke with the NFL's top executives, coaches, and scouts to assemble a list of the top 10 running backs in 2024. It should be no surprise that Breece Hall came in towards the top of the list.

In fact, Hall came in second place behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The article states that Breece Hall is regarded as the NFL's best running back under the age of 25. Now that Hall is completely clear of his ACL injury, he is expected to have an incredible strong 2024 season. Hall logged 357 yards and three touchdowns over Weeks 16-18 of the 2023 regular season. He achieved this despite being the only obvious threat on the team.

“Natural rusher with acceleration through the hole,” a high-ranking NFL official said. “He's got power and can create his own shot by making someone miss.”

ESPN also highlights how Hall can succeed against stacked boxes (4.3 yards per carry, ranks fifth in the NFL) and in the passing game. Hall hauled in 76 passes for 591 yards last season.

“Legit dual-threat, a glider with high-level change of direction and vision,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “Home run hitter with the ball in his hands. Can grind volume, create explosives at any moment.”

Breece Hall has visions of a Christian McCaffrey-esque 2024 campaign

Breece Hall does not need ESPN to tell him about the importance of his third year in the NFL.

In fact, Hall has already gone on the record saying that he wants to have a Christian McCaffrey-like breakout in 2024.

“McCaffrey's the best in the league and, to me, he sets the standard,” Breece Hall said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “We're going to see him Week 1, and we're playing against some of the best linebackers, so for me it's exciting just to see where I stand and really let everybody see my full talent now that I'm healthy. … If you go on my YouTube and you look at Christian McCaffrey and my history, you'll see I wanted like 10 videos of his highlights and everything.”

It seem that Hall knows that McCaffrey is regarded as the only running back who is better than him — and he wants to change that ASAP.

Breece Hall is now clear of the ACL injury that got his NFL career off to a slow start. He feels like his normal self now that he is entering his second NFL season after the injury.

“I feel like I'm back to my old self,” Hall said, via Cimini.

Hall's head coach Robert Saleh knows his running back has been on quite the journey. He wishes more people respected Hall for recovering from his injury and becoming one of the NFL's best backs.

“I don't think people realize or appreciate the road it takes to recover from an ACL,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said, via Cimini. “Breece really wasn't full Breece until right around the midpoint [of the] season, and he was still producing.”

Coincidentally, the New York Jets and Breece Hall will face off against the San Francisco 49ers and Christian McCaffrey in Week 1.

Hall will not have to wait long to prove that he is one of the NFL's best backs.