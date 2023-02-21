The New York Jets are still deciding whether to pursue Derek Carr or wait on Aaron Rodgers’ decision with the Green Bay Packers. If you ask the team’s former general manager in Mike Tannenbaum, however, he thinks the franchise should do the former.

Speaking on ESPN recently, Tannenbaum–who served as the Jets’ GM from 2006 to 2012–pointed out that Carr appears to be the safer choice over Rodgers. For one, New York still doesn’t know what he’ll do this season, and there’s uncertainty about his future even if he decides to play in 2023.

While Tannenbaum is not a big fan of Carr, at least the former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback still presents an upgrade on the QB position for them.

“I would go after Derek Carr. Because right now your alternative isn’t really good. In our situation, we had Chad Pennington. He was a really good, solid NFL quarterback. …in this situation, I would not rely on the unreliable Aaron Rodgers. It’s just too many questions this year and next year. I’m not interested in giving up the 13th pick for uncertainty,” the ex-Jets exec explained, via 247 Sports.

“I would definitely pursue Derek Carr. With that said, he didn’t play really well last year. I don’t think (Carr) is great, but he’s better than what they have.”

It remains to be seen what the Jets will do with their QB situation. Mike Tannenbaum does make a great point about Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers, but at the end of the day, the team will likely look at the option that gives them the best possible chance to win.

Carr reportedly impressed the Jets in his recent meeting with them after his release from the Raiders, so perhaps that strong first impression will convince the New York brass to sign him.

For now, however, fans can only wait and see until the Jets make anything official.