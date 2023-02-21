Former Las Vegas Raiders quarter back Derek Carr visited with the New York Jets recently, and the visit went well, according to his brother and NFL Network analyst David Carr.

Free Agent Derek Carr visited the Jets over the weekend 👀 (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/ZPaQwy5TLI — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 21, 2023

“So he went there to get a feel for how they work from the top down,” David Carr said.

David Carr also said that his brother likes Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

“Everyone he met, and we knew he would love Robert Saleh,” David Carr said “…he’s fantastic and they hit it off, and they would love to work together.”

Derek Carr wanted to see the inner workings of the organization, according to his brother.

“But there’s a lot of questions that have to be asked,” David Carr said. “He has to find out how the inner workings of obviously the front office works. But then also, I think the most important thing for him as a veteran quarterback, what is it going to be like as an offensive play caller and a quarterback and that relationship.”

David Carr said that his brother has a relationship with current Jets passing game coordinator Todd Downing from his days with the Oakland Raiders.

Derek Carr had a great trip, but it will be a long process according to his brother.

“They have a lot of good components,” David Carr said of the Jets. “There’s a lot of things that are very positive about the Jets. He had a great trip. It’s going to be a long process though. He really only has the Saints, the Raiders and the Jets to kind of compare those three places, and so he wants to do his due diligences and see as many places as he can.”

Derek Carr obviously knows what the Raiders are like. He has also visited the New Orleans Saints, and now he has visited the Jets. It would be a surprise if Derek Carr does not take more visits.