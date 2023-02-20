It appears the New York Jets are quite happy with how their meeting with Derek Carr went this past weekend. Apparently, the free agent quarterback made such a positive impression that the Jets brass faces a difficult decision whether to heavily pursue Carr or wait on Aaron Rodgers.

“I was told that it was a very positive meeting,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on the Get Up program Monday. “The Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship. They also believe that the meeting went really well.”

This is the first report about the meeting, though the Jets were seen hosting Carr for lunch at a New Jersey restaurant on Saturday.

The Jets were the first team Carr met with since becoming a free agent last Wednesday. He also met with the New Orleans Saints when still under contract with the Las Vegas Raiders and a trade was under consideration. The Raiders ultimately released Carr so as not to pay him $40.4 million he was owed in guaranteed salary Feb. 15.

Carr would be a massive upgrade over Zach Wilson. The 31-year-old is a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback who has missed only four games in nine NFL seasons.

However, the Jets are believed to be enthralled with the idea of trading for Rodgers. The 39-year-old has yet to inform the Green Bay Packers if he intends to play in 2023 or would even consider a trade to the Jets.

“So, do the Jets go hard for Derek Carr now or do they potentially risk losing him waiting it out for Aaron Rodgers?” Darlington said. “It is an ultimate predicament. I expect hard conversations within Florham Park (at Jets headquarters).”

The Jets could also consider free agent Jimmy Garoppolo or Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who could be traded or released. But right now, it’s fair to say Carr has a leg up on the competition.