The New York Jets' wild Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills was memorable in so many ways. While it was a joy for fans in New York, it was dismay for Green Bay Packers fans expecting some free drinks.

A bar in Wisconsin ran a promo that if the Jets lost a game that Aaron Rodgers started, it would pick up the drink tab of everyone that night. After Rodgers went down with an injury early in the first quarter Monday night, the odds certainly shifted in favor of the patrons.

Fans at the bar weren't necessarily rooting for Rodgers to get injured, but they didn’t mind it when they realized their dreams of free drinks were boosted by the future Hall of Fame quarterback's absence.

The Bills led by 10 at halftime but only managed to score three points in the second half as the Jets stormed back thanks to a tenacious defensive performance. Though Buffalo forced overtime with a late field goal in regulation, New York won the game in dramatic fashion on a walk-off punt return touchdown.

The news that Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season means that the promotion is likely over as well. Packers fans won't mind too much though after witnessing Green Bay's win on Sunday to start the season.

The Jets pulled off an insane victory Monday night in spite of their star quarterback's injury. They made it a night to forget for Packers fans who thought they had it made.