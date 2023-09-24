Apparently, Robert Saleh wasn’t completely truthful about the New York Jets’ plans at left tackle this week against the New England Patriots. After saying it would be “irresponsible” to move Mekhi Becton to left tackle after the massive lineman practiced all week on the right side, it’s been reported that Becton will shift to the left on Sunday. Becton will start in the place of Duane Brown, who was placed on IR with a hip injury.

“He’s been practicing a certain way this week, so to move him in the last second would be irresponsible on our part,” Saleh said Friday.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported Sunday that Becton practiced all week at left tackle. Brown did not practice because of hip and shoulder issues, though Saleh expressed optimism the 38-year-old would play.

As expected, Mekhi Becton will start at left tackle, per source. He practiced at left tackle all week, though Saleh said Friday it would "irresponsible" to change his position on short notice. Some Patriots-week gamesmanship? Vera-Tucker will play RT, Joe Tippman will play RG.… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 24, 2023

According to the reports, guard Alijah Vera-Tucker will shift to right tackle and rookie Joe Tippmann will start at right guard against the Patriots. Vera-Tucker played several games at the tackle position last season, and Tippmann, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, will make his first NFL start.

Mekhi Becton was New York’s first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and figured to be their starter at left tackle for the next decade. But injuries and weight issues got in the way of that plan. He played one game the past two seasons, though has played every offensive snap so far this season.

The 6-foot-7, 365-pound lineman has allowed six QB pressures, but no sacks, in two games this season.