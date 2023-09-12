Perhaps Aaron Rodgers could have avoided serious injury Monday if New York Jets coaches had listened to him this summer. Rodgers expressed concern to coaches about play calls involving cut-blocks, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini.

“Aaron Rodgers had expressed to Jets coaches that he doesn't like the play-calls involving the cut-blocks because he can't extend the play and it forces him to get rid of the ball quickly,” Rosenblatt wrote Tuesday after Rodgers' injury. “It failed twice on his four drop-backs — one resulted in a throwaway, on the other he got injured when Duane Brown's cut failed to stop Leonard Floyd.”

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett called two plays involving cut-blocks during Rodgers’ only series Monday. On the first, he was chased from the pocket, avoided a sack and desperately threw the ball out of bounds after right tackle Mekhi Becton failed to slow down a pass rusher with a missed cut-block.

Then left tackle Duane Brown missed on a similar call, allowing Leonard Floyd to break in and sack Rodgers. The 39-year-old quarterback's MRI confirmed a season-ending torn Achilles.

I have heard throughout the summer concerns with the offensive play calling. The feeling was that Aaron Rodgers was going to overcome it — adjust it as need be. He simply changed, and changed often, what he didn't like. This, though, is alarming. Your QB expressing concerns… https://t.co/YsqAq6SCA3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 12, 2023

That’s a tough pill to swallow for the future Hall of Famer and his new team. More difficult to accept is if Hackett ignored Rodgers’ wishes with the cut-block play calls and that’s how the QB got hurt.

Rodgers won League MVP twice with Hackett as his OC with the Green Bay Packers. They are close, with Rodgers often referring to Hackett as “my brother.”

Despite the devastating injury news, the Jets regrouped in the second half and rallied past the Bills 22-16 in overtime, with Xavier Gipson's punt return ending it. Zach Wilson replaced Aaron Rodgers and was 14-for-21 for 140 yards with one touchdown and one interception.