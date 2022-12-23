By Jim Cerny · 3 min read

The New York Jets had four players selected to the Pro Bowl on Wednesday, their most since 2008. But there were two Jets players who could stake a claim to being snubbed.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley and special teams ace Justin Hardee were each selected to the Pro Bowl. The Jets did not have a single player voted to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons. Safety Jamal Adams was the last player selected back in 2019.

When you say their names, make sure you say Pro Bowl first. pic.twitter.com/AopLjlgO8A — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 22, 2022

The last time the Jets had multiple players selected was 2018 when Adams, kicker Jason Myers and kick returner Andre Roberts were chosen.

Gardner, a leading candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year, is also a candidate for All-Pro honors. So, too, is Williams, who leads the Jets with 11 sacks. Gardner, Williams and Mosley, who leads the Jets with 130 tackles, spearhead a resurgent defense that ranks among the best in the NFL. Hardee, who’s long been considered a top special teams performer, was selected to his first Pro Bowl.

Each is deserving of the honor. That said, let’s see which other Jets players should have been chosen for the Pro Bowl.

D.J. Reed

D.J. Reed has been like Robin to Sauce Gardner’s Batman. A superhero who doesn’t receive as much credit as his partner. Together they form the best corner tandem in the NFL and have helped transform the Jets defense.

“D.J., I’ve said it before, is playing at a Pro Bowl level,” coach Robert Saleh said earlier in December. “He’s been fantastic.”

Gardner deserves all the praise coming his way. But Reed has also helped shut down the likes of Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson this season. The Jets do not typically just lock Gardner onto the opponents top receiver.

Yeah D.J. Reed was not fooled on this one 😳 pic.twitter.com/N2zao1szJC — New York Jets UK (@NYJetsinUK) October 23, 2022

Reed is second in the NFL in yards allowed after the catch (83), third in yards allowed (367) and opponent reception percentage (55.1) and fifth in receptions allowed (38).

When Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff did not throw in Gardner’s direction last week, Reed was up for the challenge. He had three pass breakups, including one in the end zone.

It was unlikely two players from the same team would be selected at the same position. Only four corners were chosen in the AFC. But Reed has a legitimate argument to be one of the four.

Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Gardner is the first Jets rookie to be selected to the Pro Bowl since safety Erik McMillan in 1988. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson could have been chosen this season, as well.

Wilson leads NFL rookie receivers in receptions (67) and yards (966). His four touchdown catches are tied for second most among rookies. He is tied for 12th in the AFC in receiving.

There’s a Pro Bowl argument to be made on behalf of Wilson. But with only four receivers selected to the Pro Bowl, it’s not a surprise Wilson was beaten out by Tyreek Hill (109 catches, 1,529 yards), Stefon Diggs (99 catches, 1,299 yards), Davante Adams (86 catches, 12 TDs) and Ja’Marr Chase (71 catches, 8 TDs).

There are Pro Bowl selections in Garrett Wilson’s future, no doubt. Just not this season.