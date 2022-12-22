By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

It did not take long for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner to score a ticket to the Pro Bowl. In just his first season in the pros, Gardner has earned himself a Pro Bowl selection, and he’s really happy about it, to say the least.

I’m really a Pro Bowler… If only y’all knew what it took for me to get here. Making it outta Detroit ain’t easy at all💯 I beat the odds. All I can do is thank God🙏🏾

Gardner is undeniably one of the major reasons behind the success the Jets are having this season. Although the Jets have been losing of late, their defense remains a huge threat to any team on any given week. After 15 weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season, New York ranks fourth in the NFL with just a total of 18.8 points given up per contest.

Often assigned to cover the best opposing downfield offensive weapon, Gardner has been passing tests most of the time. Over at Pro Football Focus, the Jets’ No. 1 cornerback has an overall grade of 87.9 along with an excellent 89.6 coverage grade. So far this season, Gardner has two interceptions and 48 solo tackles. He’s also allowing just a 48.8 passer rating to passes targeted at his coverage assignment.

Gardner is one of the four Jets players selected for the Pro Bowl. Joining him are defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker C.J. Mosley, and special teams player Justin Hardee.

The Jets selected Gardner in the first round (fourth overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.