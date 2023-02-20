Nathaniel Hackett isn’t the only member of last year’s Denver Broncos’ staff who will coach Garrett Wilson and other offensive players for the New York Jets in the 2023 season. The Jets are hiring Zach Azzanni to be their wide receivers coach, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

Azzanni was the Broncos’ wide receiver coach for each of the last five seasons. During Nathaniel Hackett’s lone season as Denver’s head coach, Azzanni was the longest-tenured member of the Broncos’ staff.

Azzanni was Broncos' WR coach past 5 years. Started w/Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, both got nice contract extensions. Helped developed Jerry Jeudy. Had injury challenges but kept it together w/Kendall Hinton, etc.

Azzanni now works with Rookie of Year Garrett Wilson. #9sportshttps://t.co/xrpWcJEMpk — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 20, 2023

The Jets hired Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator in late January. Hackett was fired just 15 games into his tenure as the Broncos head coach after a 4-11 start to the 2022 season.

Azzanni and Hackett will get to coach plenty of young offensive talent with the Jets. Wilson was named the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Jets’ receiver had 83 catches for 1,103 yards.

Wilson’s stats are even more impressive when taking into account the Jets’ quarterback situation. Zach Wilson was arguably the league’s worst starting quarterback during his nine starts. Joe Flacco and Mike White also started at quarterback for New York.

Running back Breece Hall might’ve been on his way toward winning the award before suffering a torn ACL. Hall had 463 rushing yards on 5.8 yards per carry in seven games. The rookie added 19 receptions for 218 yards. Hall scored five touchdowns.

The Jets are pursuing the best veteran quarterbacks available. New York has met with Derek Carr, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets have reportedly inquired with the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers’ availability.

It remains to be seen if the Packers will look to trade Rodgers this offseason,