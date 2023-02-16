The New York Jets are on the cusp of being a playoff team, making this a critical offseason for them. They have a massive decision to make at quarterback and difficult choices await them relating to free agency, the draft, and creating more salary cap space. We’ll make four bold predictions for the 2023 NFL offseason.

It can be argued this is the most important offseason the Jets have had in more than a decade. They haven’t reached the playoffs in 12 years, with only one winning record in that span (10-6 in 2015). But the playoffs seem a real possibility now, despite their 7-10 record this past season and losing the final six games.

GM Joe Douglas' opening comments at his press conference this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CAsWDYXMQA — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 9, 2023

The defense is elite. It ranked fourth in the League and features two All-Pro players in Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner. And speaking of Gardner, he leads a talented core of young talent, that also features running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Jets also have a good coach in Robert Saleh, one who has the support of his players. He has things to improve on but showed terrific leadership this season with how he handled a slew of injuries to key players, benching quarterback Zach Wilson and the trade demands of disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims.

That said, let’s look at four bold Jets predictions for the 2023 NFL offseason.

4 . Jets acquire Ryan Tannehill to play quarterback in 2023

Ok, let’s get the most important move out of the way first since it will affect everything else the Jets do this offseason.

Ryan Tannehill will be the veteran quarterback they acquire.

Report: There’s a feeling around the league that the #Jets are much higher on #Titans QB Ryan Tannehill than some want to believe, per @Connor_J_Hughespic.twitter.com/RgmZZIHYW8 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 14, 2023

No, he’s not their first choice. No, he’s not the sexiest option. But yes, Tannehill is a good fit. And he’s worked with New York’s new passing game coordinator, Todd Downing, his offensive coordinator with the Titans. Most importantly, he is an upgrade over Zach Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers is New York’s No. 1 choice to solve their riddle at quarterback. But he’s either going to retire, remain with the Green Bay Packers or end up elsewhere, perhaps in Las Vegas with the Raiders. But somehow, someway, Rodgers will not be a New York Jet.

So, the Jets will pivot. Likely by time they fall out of the potential sweepstakes for Rodgers, Derek Carr will already be off the market. That cuts the Jets’ best options to Tannehill or free agents Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield since it’s not likely the Seattle Seahawks will let their own free agent QB, Geno Smith, escape on the open market.

Tannehill is still under contract to the Tennessee Titans. So, unless he’s released – a possibility – the Jets would have to work out a trade. However, trading for Tannehill will be simpler than doing so for Rodgers.

Jets fans won’t be happy. But Ryan Tannehill will be under center when the Jets open the 2023 season.

3. Safety Brian Branch is selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Since we’ve already upset Jets fans, let’s continue in that vein. The Jets enter the draft with their eyes likely set on selecting a tackle with the No. 13 overall pick. However, it says here that Peter Skoronski (Northwestern), Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), and Broderick Jones (Georgia) will all be gone by the time it’s the Jets’ turn to pick in the first round.

With the top three tackles off the board, the Jets will pivot (lotta’ pivoting this offseason) and select safety Brian Branch from Alabama. And that’s not a bad thing.

This is some clutch coverage from Brian Branch to secure the win for @AlabamaFTBLpic.twitter.com/az7izUEvuK — SEC on CBS 🏈 (@SEConCBS) November 13, 2022

Yes, the Jets biggest need is a stud tackle to help fortify their offensive line. George Fant is leaving as a free agent and Duane Brown is 38, coming off shoulder surgery, and could retire. Max Mitchell is best suited a backup, if he’s healthy enough to play in 2023. And Mekhi Becton is a major question mark, having played one game the past two seasons because of knee issues.

But if Skoronski, Johnson, and Jones are not available, the Jets must try and land a starting-caliber tackle in the second or third round (depending on what picks they have remaining if they trade for a quarterback) or sign a veteran in free agency.

Branch will be a worthy pick, though. He’s versatile, athletic, and will fill a need for the Jets. Safety Lamarcus Joyner is a free agent and Jordan Whitehead could be a cap casualty and cut after a so-so first season in New York. Having Branch to go along with Gardner, D.J. Reed, and Michael Carter II gives the Jets an outstanding young defensive backfield for years to come.

2. Jets sign running back Samaje Perine in free agency

With Breece Hall coming off a torn ACL, the Jets need insurance at running back. Michael Carter shockingly failed to deliver when Hall went down with his knee injury in Week 7, and the Jets can not afford to be caught short again. They plan to be a run-first team, so if Hall is not 100 percent, they must have a veteran option in place.

Raheem Mostert would be an ideal fit. He’s a free agent, who has a history with Saleh from their days with the San Francisco 49ers and rushed for 891 yards for the Miami Dolphins last season. Even though he’ll be 31 next season, Mostert is valued highly by Miami and could remain there. Or he could price himself out of what the Jets budget for this, largely, backup role.

If that’s the case, then Samaje Perine is a good option for the Jets. He’s been a solid backup in his career, rushed for 394 yards, and caught 38 passes for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 and will be 28 years old next season. He’ll end up being the insurance option and backup plan for Hall.

1. Quinnen Williams will be training camp holdout

OK, here’s some more suboptimal news that will have a good ending. Quinnen Williams will hold out of OTAs, as he’s already threatened, trying to negotiate a rich, new contract with the Jets. Unfortunately, that holdout will continue into training camp.

Quinnen Williams with a heated discussion on the sideline 👀 (via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/roXW4pKbP2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2022

This will cause all kinds of consternation but in the end, Williams will land a long-term deal that will pay him $22 million or so a season. Not quite Aaron Donald money, but still plenty of dough.

The question will be whether the missed time at OTAs and camp has any effect on Williams’ play in 2023.