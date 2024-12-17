ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Western Conference battle as the Winnipeg Jets visit the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Ducks prediction and pick.

The Jets come into Tuesday night sitting at 22-9-1 on the year, which is first in the Central Division. On Tuesday night, the Jets will face the San Jose Sharks. Before that game, they have won four of the last six games.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are 11-14-4 on the year, which is in last place in the Pacific Division. They have moved into selling off assets, as the Ducks traded Cam Fowler to the Blues. While the Ducks are in last place, they did get the win in their last game. They faced the Columbus Blue Jackets in their last game. While the Ducks were down 2-1 going into the second, they would tie the game on an Alex Killorn goal. They would need to tie the game again late in the third, and then, in overtime, Killorn scored to give the Ducks the win.

Here are the Jets-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Ducks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -194

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +160

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How To Watch Jets vs Ducks

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: EPSN+

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

It is the combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele that leads the way for the Jets, playing on the top line. Connor comes into the game with 17 goals on the year, the most on the team. He has also added 21 assists, for as team leading 38 points. He also has seven goals and four assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele comes in second on the team in points, with 16 goals and 18 assists this year. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi rounds out the line. He has 13 goals and 11 assists this year.

Sitting third on the team in points is blue-liner Josh Morrissey. He is the team leader in assists this year, having three goals and 27 assists on the year. He has a goal and 13 assists on the power play. The blue line production continues with Neal Pionk. Pionk has four goals and 20 assists on the year.

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Troy Terry and Ryan Strome has led the Ducks from the top line this year. Terry leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He has eight goals and 16 assists on the year, with four goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Ryan Strome is second on the team in points, with five goals and ten assists this year. The line is rounded out by Frank Vantrano. He comes in with seven goals and seven assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Cutter Gauither has been solid this year for the Ducks. He has four goals and eight assists this year, with two goals and two assists on the power play. Further, Alex Killorn has six goals and eight assists on the year. Finally, Leo Carlsson has six goals and five assists on the year, with two goals and an assist on the power play.

John Gibson is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 5-4-1 on the year with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He was solid last time out, stopping 39 of 42 shots. It was the second time in four games being above .900 in save percentage. The Ducks are expected to face Eric Comrie in goal with Connor Helleybuck expected to start Tuesday night. He is 3-4-0 on the year with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has lost his last four starts, giving up three or more goals in each.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Jets come in as heavy favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the defense. They are fourth in the NHL in goals-against per game, but that will take a hit if it is Eric Comrie in goal. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 20th in the NHL in goals against per game this year. They are also scoring just 2.41 goals per game. The Jets are scoring 3.66 goals per game this season and are first in the NHL on the power play. Still, with the Jets being so heavily favored, the best play on this one is not on a side. The Jets will be coming off a game the night before, so they should allow goals in this one. Meanwhile, they should still score plenty. Take the over in this one.

Final Jets-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Over 6.5 (+110)