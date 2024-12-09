Aaron Rodgers showcased his vintage form against the Miami Dolphins, but his efforts couldn’t stop the New York Jets from suffering another heartbreaking loss. The Jets saw their playoff hopes dashed after falling to the Dolphins in a dramatic overtime showdown.

The Jets missing the playoffs for the 14th year

New York have now failed to make the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, with their last postseason appearance dating back to 2010. This current playoff drought stands as the longest active streak across all major professional sports leagues, including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, and MLB.

Aaron Rodgers addressed the Jets missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, saying, “I’ve started one year. So I’m a part of it one year. It’s disappointing.”

The Jets' winless streak in Miami, stretching back to 2014, continued as the Dolphins ensured it would last at least another year. The Jets, now 3-10, were officially knocked out of playoff contention, while the Dolphins, improving to 6-7, stayed in the hunt for an AFC Wild Card spot.

Rodgers looked like he was back on his prime, connecting on 27 of 39 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. This marked his first time surpassing 300 passing yards in a game since December 12, 2021, a span of 1,092 days.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams moving up in the history books

The 41-year-old’s lone touchdown pass of the day carried extra weight. Early in the third quarter, with just over 11 minutes left, Rodgers connected with wide receiver Davante Adams on a three-yard strike. This marked the 79th touchdown partnership between the two.

With the reception, Rodgers and Adams moved ahead of Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, claiming the fourth spot for the most touchdown connections between a quarterback and wide receiver in NFL history, including playoffs.

Throughout the intense contest, Rodgers showcased a burst of energy and agility that had been missing for much of the season. Despite dealing with hamstring, knee, and ankle injuries during the 2024-25 campaign, he has yet to miss a game.

Following his Achilles tear just four plays into the previous season, the four-time MVP emphasized that one of his key objectives this year was to be available for all 17 of the Jets' games.

Although the Jets held a three-point lead with under a minute left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game, a powerful kick return set up the Dolphins to make a game-tying field goal in the final seconds of regulation.

Miami Dolphins coming up in the clutch

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jonnu Smith for a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime, sealing Miami's 32-26 victory over the Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The drive was a crushing blow to the Jets. The Dolphins started with the ball in overtime, and Smith, who had been silent in regulation, caught three passes during the game-winning drive, including the decisive touchdown.As regulation came to a close, both teams traded field goals.

Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams delivered huge performances as the Jets relied on Rodgers to carry the offense. Wilson hauled in seven catches for 114 yards, while Adams caught nine passes for 109 yards and a touchdown that gave the Jets a 20-15 lead in the third quarter. Andres Carlson then added a field goal to extend the lead to eight points.

The Jets deactivating Rodgers

Defensively, the Jets were missing cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was sidelined with a hamstring injury, and another cornerback, Quan’tez Stiggers, who was unavailable due to illness. While it didn’t affect the starting lineup, the Jets placed linebacker C.J. Mosley on injured reserve on Saturday.

The Jets were already considered longshots to make the playoffs heading into Sunday’s game. They’ve won only once since their 24-3 victory over the Patriots in mid-September. Since then, the team has parted ways with both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.

With the playoffs no longer a possibility, it remains uncertain whether the Jets will shut down Rodgers for the remainder of the season, a move that has been speculated in recent weeks due to his ongoing injuries.