Joe Alwyn has been in the public eye recently despite previously wanting to get away from the spotlight. Alwyn dated pop star Taylor Swift for six years, and it was rumored that the former couple decided to end their relationship in 2023 due to the lack of privacy he faced while dating the singer.

A source told Daily Mail at the time of their breakup that Alwyn had trouble with the level of fame Swift's career possessed. “The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s – which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced,” the source said.

“This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore,” the source added.

While Alwyn helped Swift on her Folklore and Evermore, the British creative was looking to break into Hollywood. The source said it was hard for Alwyn to do that while on the arm of Swift.

“It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years.”

Now, it seems as though Alwyn is leaning into the spotlight as he's booked press interviews and made his first television appearance last week at Late Night with Seth Meyers.

A few days prior to his debut late-night appearance, he made a rare comment about his ex to The Guardian when asked if he thought that a relationship with Swift could dim the light on his career.

“I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control,” Alwyn said.

“And, right from the beginning, tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course. So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it,” he added.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Now

Taylor Swift has since moved on and began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end in the summer of 2023 after her brief fling with Matty Healy. Since the Super Bowl loss, when the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22, Swift has been supported Kelce during this rough patch.

A source told Page Six that Swift “knows how hard” Kelce has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

“Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome,” the insider told the publication.

On the personal side of their relationship, a source close to Kelce's family believes that Swift is the “perfect fit.” According to the insider their families “blend seamlessly,” and Kelce's family “gets along great with Taylor’s family too,” the source told Page Six.

Swift has proven that she is a special one since the source added that his family has “never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before.”