Joe Burrow was nothing short of electric in his two-year stint at Louisiana State University, winning the Heisman Trophy and leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship in 2019. A former top quarterback in Ohio’s 2015 recruiting class, Burrow was buried in the depth chart in his three years at Ohio State, despite being the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 11 Ohio prospect in the class.

But the young superstar didn’t let that deter him, transferring to LSU for his final two years of eligibility and completely breaking out for the Tigers. He was an absolute revelation for the program in 2018 and 2019, completing 621 of 906 pass attempts for 8,565 passing yards, 88 touchdowns and 12 rushing scores to earn the Heisman Trophy and a national title in his final year.

Burrow went on to be drafted with the first-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, and had a great chance to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year before tearing his ACL and MCL in Week 11 with the Cincinnati Bengals, ending his season. Just like he did when he moved from Ohio State to LSU, Burrow came back stronger, and we all know what happened next: an unbelievable 2021 at the helm of the Bengals that ended in a heart-wrenching 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow is one win away from returning to the Super Bowl for the second straight year, with only Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs standing in his way. But before we see if Burrow can go back-to-back, let’s count down his most memorable moments as an LSU Tiger.

4. 2018 Fiesta Bowl

Before Joe Burrow’s magical 2019 season at LSU, vaulting him into stardom and making him a household name, he led the Tigers to the Fiesta Bowl against UCF in LSU’s final game of the 2018 season.

In the game, Burrow took a massive hit after throwing a pick-six that put him on the ground, with Louisiana fans wondering if the game was all but over for Burrow and the Tigers. The UCF defender that hit him even taunted Burrow while he was down as LSU fell behind 14-3.

The final score of the game? 40-32 for the Tigers. Burrow threw for 394 yards and four touchdowns after the hit, and set the stage for one of the greatest college football seasons in history.

3. Burrow to Burrow magic

Who can forget when Joe Burrow threw a pass to Joe Burrow?

In the 2019 SEC Championship Game against Georgia, Burrow threw a pass to himself and earned this line: “Joe Burrow across the middle pass complete to Joe Burrow for 16 yards to the UGA47.” Absolutely electric. Burrow’s first-down pass attempt from his own 37 yard line was swatted right back at him, so he grabbed the ball and took off running to his left for an easy first down.

It was the first big play in a 37-10 rout that earned LSU its first SEC title since 2011. And it wasn’t the first time he did it; as Jeff Nowak shows below, he did it in 2018 while playing for Ohio State. Joe Burrow should try throwing to Joe Burrow more often.

2. Winning the Heisman Trophy

Not all Heisman Trophy winners go on to have great success in the NFL; just ask Johnny Manziel. But that is certainly not the case for Burrow, who is one win away from his second straight Super Bowl appearance in 2023.

The crazy thing is, Burrow wasn’t really on the radar for the one of college football’s most prestigious titles before the 2019 season. It was supposed to be a battle between Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa. But by the end of the season, there was no doubt. He passed for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Video game numbers from Burrow.

And it was capped off by one of his greatest LSU highlights with the Tigers against the Georgia Bulldogs. Burrow twice spun around a pass rush from cornerback D.J. Daniel, and while scrambling right, kept his eyes downfield and from his 13 launched a strike to Justin Jefferson at the Georgia 45. Three plays after Jefferson ran down to the 9, Burrow threw a 4-yard TD to Marshall to put LSU up 27-3 and essentially end the game and the Heisman conversation.

Joe Burrow does magical things … escapes rush that looked like to have him dead-to-rights. Finds Justin Jefferson who goes 71 yards and gets tackled at 9 (4th longest pass in #SECChampionship history) BUT JJ went down with an injury and stayed down.pic.twitter.com/sDkzs3GGAa — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) December 8, 2019

Let’s not forget that he threw for seven touchdowns in the Peach Bowl against Oklahoma…in the first half. And then followed it up with another six scores in the 2020 National Championship Game. But we’ll get to that in a second. His passer rater of 202 was a record at the time, with several sportswriters deeming it the greatest college season ever by a quarterback.

1. Winning the CFP National Championship

It was a perfect ending to a perfect season for Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers, in one of the greatest seasons we’ve ever seen from a college football team. They crushed nearly everyone they played, defeating Georgia and Clemson by a combined 79 points to run away with the SEC Championship.

Burrow was absolutely masterful in the CFP National Championship against the Clemson Tigers, passing for 463 yards and five touchdowns, adding a rushing score to cap off the storybook season. Burrow did everything he could possibly do in college football, and has been immortalized for life in Louisiana State University lore.

He’s now on the precipice of his next great achievement: winning a Super Bowl. Two more victories and Joe Burrow will have done it all, but LSU faithful will never forget what he did for the school in 2019.