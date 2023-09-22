Joe Jonas is breaking his silence on Sophie Turner's lawsuit. Jonas shares two children with Turner, 14 month Willa and a second daughter with the initials DMJ, E! News reports. Rumors have spread the the singer has “abducted” the children but Jonas' rep cleared up the allegations.

“The children were not abducted,” Joe's rep said in a lengthy statement per the outlet. “After being in Joe's care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the UK and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.”

Jonas has been on the road with his daughters while he is on tour with his band consisting of his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. Turner is in England filming.

“Joe has already disavowed any and all statements purportedly made on his behalf that were disparaging of Sophie,” the rep continued. “They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” Joe's rep told E! News. “When language like ‘abduction' is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.”

Jonas' rep also shared that the girls have seen Turner since he filed for divorce. On Sept. 17, Jonas and Turner allegedly met in New York and they spoke about how they would be moving forward with their co-parenting. The meeting was described as “cordial” according to the rep.

“They have been with her since that meeting,” the singer's rep added. “Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

Jonas filed for divorce on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas connected on social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. They announced that they were engaged in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.