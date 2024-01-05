Joe Jonas has reportedly been spending some time with a model. Last year, he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

Joe Jonas has been back on the market since he filed for divorce from his ex Sophie Turner last year. According to a source, the singer has been spending some time with model Stormi Bree.

“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” a source told Us Weekly. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

He was spotted going to a private airport in photos obtained by Page Six. It’s unclear where exactly the two were headed and if they were going on the same flight.

“Things are still very new, but he’s happy and he’s open to seeing where things go,” the source told Us Weekly.

Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner

Back in September, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. The couple shared a statement following the news of their divorce on social media.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Jonas and Turner shared in a joint statement at the time. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The pair shares two daughters: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 17 months. The two met via social media in 2016 and began dating soon after. A year later they were engaged and then eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019. A month later they had an intimate ceremony Le Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France with their closest friends and family.

Sophie Turner Sent Out With Peregrine Pearson

Jonas is not the only one who has moved on from their relationship. Turner was seen hanging out with Peregrine Pearson back in October and have been evolving their romance ever since.

According to a source via Us Weekly, she and Perry have “become progressively closer.” They have been seeing one another over the past couple of weeks but everything is still “fairly new.”

The source also noted that things “might be headed that way” in terms of if there is some “long term potential” but it’s still “too soon” to tell at the moment. However the actress is “really happy with how things are moving along.”

The actress has been “casually dating a few people since her split from Joe” but “really seems to like spending time with Perry.”