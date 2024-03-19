In a recent appearance on Mike Tyson‘s Hotboxin podcast, UFC commentator Joe Rogan weighed in on the age-old debate of who deserves the title of the greatest UFC fighter of all time, reported by Dazn.
Having observed the Octagon's finest athletes, including legends like Jon Jones and Georges St-Pierre, Rogan surprised many by naming Demetrious Johnson as his pick for the UFC's Greatest of All Time (GOAT). Rogan often talks on great fighters in MMA in his podcast, but Demetrious Johnson stood out for him with his skills.
Reflecting on Johnson's prime, Rogan praised the former flyweight champion's remarkable speed and skill set, describing him as “magnificent” and capable of executing feats that left audiences in awe.
“It’s hard to say, but it might have been Mighty Mouse,” Rogan shared during the podcast. “When Mighty Mouse was in his prime, he was so magnificent, he was so fast, and he was doing things that you couldn’t believe how he could do (that).”
Johnson's legacy in the UFC speaks for itself. As the inaugural flyweight champion, he made history with 11 successful title defenses, a record matched only by current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
Despite not always receiving the same level of mainstream attention as some of his counterparts, Johnson's dominance in the flyweight division earned him widespread respect among fans and peers alike.
As Joe Rogan's endorsement adds to the ongoing conversation about the UFC's greatest fighter, fans continue to debate and appreciate the remarkable achievements of athletes like Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson in the sport's rich history.