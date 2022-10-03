John Harbaugh speaks out on sideline shouting match with Marcus Peters

Frustration boiled over on the Baltimore Ravens sidelines after the team blew a 17-point lead and dropped a 23-20 decision to the Buffalo Bills. Defensive back Marcus Peters registered his displeasure as he attempted to get after head coach John Harbaugh towards the conclusion of the game.

Harbaugh also was asked about Marcus Peters being visibly upset — #Ravens HC said he loves Peters, and joked: Hopefully, he still loves me too pic.twitter.com/Qlu0iDd0qk — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 2, 2022

”Emotions run,” Harbaugh said. ”We were on the same page. We have a great relationship, we have an honest relationship. I love him. I hope he still loves me. We’ll see.”

Marcus Peters had five tackles and one pass defensed in the game, and he clearly had an emotional reaction to the Buffalo comeback.

Harbaugh made a questionable decision when he decided to go for the touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard-line with the score tied 20-20 and 4:09 to go in the fourth quarter. Harbaugh has the most accurate kicker in NFL history in Justin Tucker, but he eschewed that choice in an effort to go for a bigger lead.

On the play, quarterback Lamar Jackson scrambled around before throwing the ball in the end zone. The pass was intercepted by Buffalo defensive back Jordan Poyer.

The Ravens fell to 2-2 with the loss, and both of those defeats came after building significant leads at home. The Bills responded from a 20-3 deficit with 20 consecutive points, and the winning margin came when PK Tyler Bass connected on a 21-yard field goal.

The previous loss came in Week 2 when they dropped a 42-38 decision to the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens had a 35-14 lead in that game after three quarters, but Baltimore gave up 28 points in the fourth quarter to hand Baltimore the shocking defeat.