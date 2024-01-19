Eiza González, known for her role in ‘Kong: Skull Island,' is set to join John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in Apple's upcoming film ‘Fountain of Youth.' Directed by Guy Ritchie and produced by Skydance Media, Vinson Films, and Project X Entertainment, the film is based on an original idea and written by James Vanderbilt, Deadline reports.

The storyline revolves around estranged siblings played by John Krasinski and Portman, who embark on a global heist to discover the mythological Fountain of Youth. In their quest, they must utilize their historical knowledge to decipher clues, leading them on an epic adventure that could potentially grant them immortality.

Apple and Skydance's first-look partnership has fueled the production of ‘Fountain of Youth,' with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger overseeing the project's production. Tripp Vinson from Vinson Films, along with Project X's James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein, are also on board as producers. Guy Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers are additional producers, while Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella) will serve as executive producers.

RECOMMENDED
Guy Ritchie's next film gets massive Natalie Portman, John Krasinski boosts
Guy Ritchie's next film gets massive Natalie Portman, John Krasinski boosts

Alexandra Virtucio ·

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez in viral clip from Golden Globes, and John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in viral clip on red carpet from the Globes
Sorry baseball, lip reading celebrities is new national pastime

Josh Silverstein ·

Emily blunt and John Krasinski on the red carpet. Krasinski has a speech bubble, "Should we talk about our marriage?" and Blunt responds, "Or the weather?"
John Krasinski, Emily Blunt viral Golden Globes moment has fans worried

Josh Silverstein ·

The film, which gained priority at Skydance after receiving an impressive script from Vanderbilt, marks González's third collaboration with director Guy Ritchie. She recently wrapped production on their untitled action movie, co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Henry Cavill. González is also set to star opposite Cavill in Ritchie's ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,' slated for release on April 19th.

‘Fountain of Youth' promises to be a thrilling and adventurous addition to Apple's film lineup, combining a stellar cast with Ritchie's directorial prowess.