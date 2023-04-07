After it was reported that actor Lance Reddick‘s cause of death was Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease by TMZ, Reddick’s lawyer issued a statement on the same night that debunks those claims.

According to Reddick’s lawyer James Hornstein in a statement for People, these claims were not proved by an autopsy and are inconsistent with Reddick’s fitness regime. Hornstein stated that Reddick was “the most physically fit person I’ve ever known,” and went as far as saying that Reddick required “the availability of gym facilities” as a “contractual requirement” when not working at home.

“The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle,” said Hornstein. “On behalf of Stephanie Reddick [Lance’s wife], the death certificate is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family.”

It’s unknown whether or not any further action will be taken.

Reddick was a legendary actor who first burst onto the scene with his role as Cedric Daniels on The Wire. He would also have starring roles on Fringe and Bosch while also having a featured role in a handful of episodes of Lost. Unbeknownst to me, Reddick has lent his likeness and voice to a bevy of video games including Quantum Break and the Destiny games.

In recent years, Reddick has been entrenched in the John Wick franchise dating back to the first entry in the franchise as Charon — the New York Continental Hotel’s concierge. He was briefly in Chapter 4 and will also appear in the upcoming spin-off, Ballerina, alongside Keanu Reeves. At the recent Chapter 4 Los Angeles premiere, those in attendance were given blue ribbons to wear in honor of Reddick.

Lance Reddick had plenty of other roles in the can before his unfortunate passing including the aforementioned Ballerina, the Hulu reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, and the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians as Zeus for Disney+.