Former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback and AP College Football Player of the Year Johnny Manziel is unveiling his story in a new Netflix documentary. The documentary, “Untold: Johnny Football,” released its trailer Friday.

The documentary will look at the story behind Manziel's rise in College Football along with his rapid descent once he got into the NFL. In particular, Netflix will look at the impact money and partying had on Manziel's career.

Netflix teases the subject of the upcoming documentary, saying, “In 2012, the brightest star in all of sports was an undersized freshman quarterback at unheralded Texas A&M, whose fervor on the field was rivaled only by his hard-partying ways off it – you can call him ‘Johnny Football”. The magnetic football player captured the nation’s attention and initially relished his alter ego, but as the money rolled in, the scrutiny heightened, and Manziel rejected his newfound fame and suddenly lost his way,” per Netflix's official Youtube page.

Following Manziel's incredibly successful college football career, the Cleveland Browns drafted him 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL draft. However, he only lasted two years with the Browns and had one of the shortest stints for a first round quarterback in the NFL. He was cut from the Browns after failing to comply with team standards, including when reports claimed he partied in Las Vegas instead of staying with the team, and when he was subject of an investigation for a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend.

Since leaving the NFL, Manziel has played in several other football leagues including the Canadian Football League and most recently the Fan Controlled Football League.

This documentary is the latest Netflix project about the NFL after successful features on Manti Te'o and the Quarterback series, which followed Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins.