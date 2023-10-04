Joker 2 director Todd Phillips celebrated the first film's fourth anniversary by sharing a new photo of Joaquin Phoenix's Prince of Crime in the upcoming sequel.

To celebrate Joker's 4th anniversary, Phillips shared an Instagram post of Phoenix as the titular character. The actor, playing Arthur Fleck, is barefaced and tilting his face up in the rain, surrounded by four men in suits carrying colorful umbrellas. Phillips wrote in the caption, “Oct. 4. Thanks for all the messages. Four years ago we had quite a ride. Lots of great memories. More to come.”

The sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, references a mental illness shared by two people in close association. It also stars Lady Gaga as Arkham psychiatrist, Dr. Harleen Quinzel AKA Harley Quinn. The sequel has already been revealed to be a musical, a departure from the first movie. With the addition of Harley, the plot of the sequel may also include a romance between her and Joker.

Zazie Beetz will also return to reprise her role as Sophie, Arthur's former neighbor. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey are joining the cast as well, according to CBR.

The first film, released in 2019, was the first R-rated movie to exceed $1 billion at the global box office. It also garnered Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor, his first. Furthermore, the movie won Best Original Score. It also received praise from critics and audiences alike, spawning the much-used phrase in social media, “This is my Joker,” or a Joker Arc, referring to a point in someone's life that triggers a transformation from an ostensibly normal member of society to an anti-social maniac.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.