The Streamy Awards — dedicated to celebrating the Internet's best content creators across beauty, comedy, food, gaming, music, podcasts and sports — are gaining a little more attention and momentum every year and 2023's edition of the ceremony was no different. Proving once again that the internet is increasingly connected with mainstream entertainment success, the big winners of the night were pop stars Meghan Trainor and the Jonas Brothers.

Trainor won the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Streamy for her anthem “Made You Look,” in recognition of the song's domination of content creation across social media and, per reps, its “resonance within popular culture.” The song is from Trainor's album released last year entitled Takin It Back. Made You Look grew its fan base largely on TikTok, thanks in part to an accompanying dance video Meghan Trainor posted with her son Riley that garnered millions of likes and streams. It's also fitting her son helped grow the track's online profile since Trainor announced Made You Look just after going public with the personal news that she was pregnant with a second child.

The Jonas Brothers, meanwhile, won a Streamy Award in the individual crossover category. That prize goes to a public figure embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.

There were also some multi-award winners at the Streamys this year, including Fanum (who won for the breakout streamer, and lifestyle categories); Kai Cenat ( who won for streamer of the year, and lifestyle categories), MrBeast (who won creator of the year, and in the collaboration category) and Vivienne Medrano (who won in the animated category, as well as the Streamys creator honor).

The 2023 Streamy Awards were the highest-profile version yet of the show. Having mainstream celebrities like Meghan Trainor and the Jonas Brothers there helped prove that, regardless of the medium, it's all about that fan base when it comes to winning the big awards.