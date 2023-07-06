The Buffalo Bills fell short of their playoff goals last season, but still found themselves in position to make it to the Super Bowl. In the end, QB Josh Allen and company couldn't deliver when it mattered most.

Still, the team's overall success has set them up for big things in 2023. The team's offseason has not been without controversy. A Ravens defender fired a shot at Allen over his Madden 24 cover selection. Star receiver Stefon Diggs' absence from mini-camp drew a NSFW take from Allen on their relationship.

Recently, Allen appeared on the talk show ‘Bussin' with the Boys,' starring former Tennessee Titans and Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Lewan, never one to shy away from controversy, drew a sly response from Allen after telling him the Titans' ‘secret plan' to stop the Pro Bowl quarterback during their matchups with the Bills.

“You know your stats rolling out right to left? It’s much different,” Lewan said. “When you roll out to your left it’s not as good as when you roll out to your right. That is a game plan against you, by the way. I’m giving you some inside game. That is a nugget.”

Allen did not seem fazed at all in response.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Oh no,” Allen said in a dry tone that made the hosts burst out in laughter.

The Bills are preparing for their season opener on September 11 at MetLife Stadium against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.

Allen recently praised new team weapon Trent Sherfield for his work this offseason.

“I’ve loved what I’ve seen from Trent so far; the dude works extremely hard. He’s one of the hardest-working guys on the team. Doesn’t complain about anything. He’s rolling right now,” Allen said according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.