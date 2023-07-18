Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have a reputation to shed. The team has been one of the NFL's best in the last few years but still can’t get over the hump in the playoffs. The 27-year-old quarterback is very good — and he still has room to get even better.

Allen's high-octane style of play results in lots of points for the Bills but also lots of turnovers. The Bills star and Madden 24 cover athlete has struggled to balance being a loose playmaker and careful field general. Now, he is breaking things down at an even smaller level to improve as a decision-maker, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“I've seen a different Josh this offseason, not that it was bad before, but he's got a new sense of focus, I would say, and determination, which is good,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said, via ESPN. McDermott notes that sharpening Allen's processing of the game is the key to reaching a new level.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Getzenberg notes that Allen and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have been communicating more frequently and that the quarterback is looking to get more in sync with his teammates in the offense. The Bills have weapons at every position, giving Allen plenty of support as he tries to rein in his destructive tendencies. When asked what steps he has taken this offseason to improve, he said that he is getting his body working more in unison

“I think more, dive into what went wrong last year, understanding myself a little bit more in terms of, ‘Why are my eyes starting here?’” Allen said, via ESPN. “And again, just being more in depth about my entire process, whether it's film work or studying myself a day after practice and just making sure that my feet are marrying up with my eyes and my eyes are starting in the right spot. I think that that's been maybe a cause of some of the problems that I've had in the past.”

Although they are not far off from the level of the Kansas City Chiefs and are right there with the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Allen and the Bills will always be seen as second-class in the AFC until they make a deep playoff run.