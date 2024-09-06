As Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen gears up for the 2024 NFL season, his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Williams, has made headlines for a different reason. Williams attended the U.S. Open men's quarterfinals on Tuesday night, where they spotted her alongside Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of American tennis star Taylor Fritz, thespun reports. The pair’s appearance quickly became a viral sensation on social media, thanks to the U.S. Open's Instagram page.

Williams and Riddle Capture Attention

Allen's ex Williams, based in New York City, ended up photographed intently watching the match with Riddle, and the U.S. Open's official Instagram account highlighted their presence. The post featured the two women engaged in the game, generating buzz among fans and followers. “When you take a peek at the updated men’s singles draw,” read the post. Williams, dressed in a sleek black top and matching skirt, shared her own experience on Instagram Stories, enjoying a Honey Deuce, the signature cocktail of the U.S. Open. She tagged Riddle in a separate story, further fueling interest.

Riddle’s boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, made headlines of his own by reaching the semifinals for the first time in his career. He secured his spot with a hard-fought victory over Germany’s Alexander Zverev. The timing of Brittany Williams and Riddle’s appearance, combined with the excitement surrounding the tournament, made for a perfect social media moment.

Navigating Life After Allen

Williams' public reappearance comes after her high-profile relationship with Josh Allen, which ended in early 2023. She has since been navigating the New York dating scene, which she described as “crazy” yet entertaining during a February podcast appearance. While she didn’t mention Allen by name, her remarks reflected the challenges of moving on from a decade-long relationship.

Allen, preparing for his seventh season with the Bills, has been linked to actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld since May 2023. The Bills are set to host the Arizona Cardinals in their season opener this Sunday, as Allen continues his career with renewed focus.