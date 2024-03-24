Judd Apatow has several thoughts and feelings about Netflix running HBO content. He describes them as a mix of understanding and “scary” for the future.
In a recent interview with Vulture, the director talked about what it means to have old series being bingable and the future, Variety reports.
The whole basis of the conversation is Warner Bros. Discovery licensing some original HBO series to Netflix in 2023. This included shows like Six Feet Under, Ballers, and The Pacific. Sex and the City is the newest to be picked up for the streamer.
Judd Apatow's thoughts on HBO content streamed on Netflix
The 40-Year-Virgin director has some different thoughts about it all.
“I'm of two minds,” he said. “There's a part of me that's an audience member: I'll go back and rewatch Deadwood or NYPD Blue or any of the David Milch shows. I understand why people like the comfort food of television. But it's a scary thing as a creator of television, because of all the streamers going, ‘Wait a second. We don't need to spend $200 million on a new show. We can just bring back Barnaby Jones.' They're going to do it, then you'll get fewer new shows.”
He continued, “They realize, Oh wait, Netflix can just buy shows from HBO, and I would assume they're cheaper than making new ones. Then at some point, Netflix will sell its shows to HBO, and it'll just be passing around all the episodes of Ballers for the rest of our lives.”
The main concern for him seems to be the future. He added, “There are these corporate behemoths and people from the tech world taking over creativity. And for some of them — not all of them — their intentions are just eyeball time online.”
Apatow added, “I don't know if they're obsessed with quality filmmaking in the way other owners of these entities have been in the past. That's why they started calling it ‘content.' All of a sudden, they diminished it as much as it possibly could be. I don't think it would be that weird if you read something in the paper that Pornhub bought Paramount+.”
He also enjoys taking a risk and knows the potential in doing so.
“Like, who would think that anyone cared about Oppenheimer like that? Oppenheimer is going to make almost $1 billion,” he added. “Like, is anyone talking about the inventor of the atom bomb in their lives? We don't, but the people have to take big risks, and then you realize, No, people want to be challenged. They want smark movies. They want original cinematic experiences. You don't need a comedy equivalent of that.”
The future is certainly changing, with technology and streaming dominating how content is viewed. Judd Apatow has some good points. Hopefully, original content will continue to be produced regularly despite regular reruns of series, such as those airing on Netflix from HBO.