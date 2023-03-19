Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Jurickson Profar is no longer the best player available in MLB free agency. After spending four long months on the open market, the Profar has finally agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies for the 2023 season.

The Rockies are signing Profar to a one-year contract worth at least $7.75 million, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Jurickson Profar’s contract could be worth up to $8.75 million. The newest member of the Rockies has an incentive of 400 plate appearances, Heyman reports.

Just about every starting caliber free agent has been off the market for some time. Profar, on the other hand, signed with Colorado more than a month after players started reporting for spring training. The deal comes just 11 days before 2023 MLB Opening Day.

Profar spent each of the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. In 152 games last season, the 30-year-old hit .243/.331/.391 with 15 home runs. He finished ninth in the National League with 73 walks.

The Rockies can play Profar just about anywhere on the field. The veteran spent most of his time in left field for San Diego. Since the 2018 season, Profar has played every position except for catcher.

The Rockies are scheduled to open up the season against Profar’s former team. Colorado will visit San Diego on March 30.

Colorado isn’t expected to be a contender in the 2023 season. After winning 68 games last year, Colorado is viewed as the worst team in the NL West. The Rockies last had a winning season in 2018.

It’s been 16 years since the Rockies last won a multi-game playoff series.