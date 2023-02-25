The Colorado Rockies have continued to struggle in recent years. They were competitive during the mid-2010’s but ultimately traded superstar Nolan Arenado which led to their downfall. Trevor Story’s departure didn’t help matters either. Colorado inked former MVP Kris Bryant a season ago, but Bryant dealt with an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Although their odds of competing for a playoff spot in 2023 are slim, there are reasons for optimism.

Here’s a look at three bold Rockies predictions for the 2023 MLB season.

*Stats via Baseball Reference.

Kris Bryant rebounds, earns MVP votes

People forget that Kris Bryant performed well when on the field in 2022. Many people around the MLB world believed Bryant’s 2022 campaign was a down year. But the primary concern was injury, however, he posted solid numbers for Colorado.

The former Chicago Cubs’ superstar slashed .306/.376/.475 with an .851 OPS through 42 games. Hitting in Colorado, Bryant should be able to find success once again in 2023. However, the Rockies certainly hope he can stay on the field consistently as compared to last year.

Bryant recently expressed confidence in himself, stating that he’s still a “really good baseball player.”

“Yes, I want to go out there and show everyone what I can do, but I have to find peace in what I do on a daily basis and know that I’m a really good baseball player,” Bryant said, per Danielle Allentuck of The Gazette.

Bryant didn’t win the MVP in 2016 by accident. He’s a talented ball player who will anchor the Rockies’ lineup this season.

Austin Gomber finally finds his footing

Austin Gomber was one of the primary return pieces in the Nolan Arenado trade. But Gomber hasn’t pitched well during his tenure with the Rockies up to this point, and his standing in the rotation is in question heading into 2023.

It should be noted that pitchers labor at Coors Field. They aren’t able to get as much zip on their pitches due to the high elevation which lends an advantage to hitters. But Gomber’s 2022 was nothing short of disastrous. He pitched to the tune of a 5.56 ERA in 17 starts.

Gomber did post the lowest walk rate of his career. He also induced ground balls on a fairly consistent basis. Those are both reasons to believe Gomber can turn things around in 2023.

Will he be an NL Cy Young finalist? Probably not. But posting a respectable ERA for the Rockies will not be out of the question. Gomber features a moderately high-ceiling and should finally find his footing.

Daniel Bard finishes within the top 3 NL closers in saves

Daniel Bard shocked many people around the baseball world when he signed an extension with Colorado. Bard inked a two-year deal ahead of the trade deadline last year, a shocking move as he was a rumored trade target for many teams.

But it isn’t often that a pitcher find success in Colorado so the Rockies wanted to hold onto their star closer. He saved 34 games last year and even earned a few MVP votes.

In the end, Daniel Bard won’t make or break the Rockies’ season. He also won’t have a ton of save opportunities since the team is expected to endure another losing campaign. Nevertheless, he will be a bright spot for this team and should continue to earn saves on a consistent basis.

Daniel Bard, despite the Rockies’ potential shortcomings, will finish within the top three NL closers in saves.