Clint Eastwood‘s final film is assembling a stellar cast anchored by a variety of up-and-comers and some established names. The latest to join the list is the star of Netflix’s recent The Night Agent series.

Deadline reported Gabriel Basso is currently in talks to join Eastwood’s film, Juror #2. He would join a stacked cast consisting of Toni Collette, Nicholas Hoult, Zoey Deutch, and Kiefer Sutherland. The film will be produced and directed by Eastwood from a script written by Jonathan Abrams.

Juror #2 tells the story of Justin Kemp, a juror in a high-profile murder trial, who faces a moral dilemma when he realizes that he could sway the jury verdict and potentially convict or free the wrong killer. Should this casting come to fruition, Basso would play the man on trial, Deadline’s report adds.

Gabriel Basso starred in The Night Agent, which currently stands as the fifth-most-popular English-spoken series on Netflix with 626,990,000 hours watched during its first 28 days on the streaming service. The series was quickly renewed for a second season by Netflix.

While he has a number of film credits to his name, Basso’s last film appearance was in 2020’s Hillbilly Elegy, in which he starred alongside Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Haley Bennett for Netflix. He’ll also star in the reboot of The Strangers and Trigger Warning (yet another Netflix release). Ironically, this won’t be Basso’s first courtroom drama. He starred in The Whole Truth with Keanu Reeves and Renée Zellweger. Perhaps being directed by the legendary Clint Eastwood will help grow his star power even more.