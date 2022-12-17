By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Minnesota Vikings are currently in the middle of a big Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. And while the Vikings will obviously be looking to lock up the AFC North with, many fans will have their attention turned to Justin Jefferson, who is arguably the most explosive wide receiver in the league.

Jefferson has continued to emerge as the top wideout in the game, and he is putting together another monster campaign with the Vikings. With the new 17-game NFL season in its second year, single-season records are at jeopardy of being broken, and it looks like Jefferson will have a shot to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving yards record. If you ask Emmanuel Sanders, Jefferson has a real shot of breaking that record.

Jefferson has 1,500 yards on the season heading into Week 15, and with four games left, he has a fair shot at breaking that record. In order to reach 1,965 yards, which is one yard more than Johnson’s 1,964 record, Jefferson would have to average 117 yards per game over that four game stretch.

That may seem implausible, but given how good Jefferson has been this season, it’s not totally out of the picture. He’s eclipsed that total six times already this season, and has broken the 100-yard barrier on two other occasions. Justin Jefferson certainly is within reach of Johnson’s record, and while he does have an extra game to chase Johnson’s record, Jefferson is showcasing his prowess just due to the fact that he’s even coming close to breaking that record.