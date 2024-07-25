The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Deadpool and Wolverine has gotten praise from Taylor Swift.

She took to her Instagram Story, which has been screen-shotted by Discussing Film on X (formerly Twitter), to review the “unspeakably awesome” movie.

“Over the past few years, I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” Swift began. “He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it.

“But that's just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo, and we were too polite to ask them to leave,” she added.

Taylor Swift then finished her review by linking to the website to buy tickets for Deadpool and Wolverine. Swift also gave a shout-out to Wade Wilson.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine?

While Swift does not appear to be in Deadpool and Wolverine, this review is a strong endorsement. The movie is the thirty-fourth entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and puts Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Logan Howlett/Wolverine together for the first time.

It picks up a few years after the events of Deadpool 2. Wade is selling used cars and lives with Blind Al (Leslie Uggams). It is a far cry from his superhero duties. However, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) attempts to recruit him for a mission. For this mission, he recruits the help of Wolverine, and the two take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Shawn Levy directed the movie and co-wrote the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Levy previously worked with both Jackman and Reynolds on the likes of Real Steel, Free Guy, and The Adam Project.

Who is Taylor Swift?

Swift is currently the biggest star in the world. Her Eras Tour will go down in history as the highest-grossing tour ever. It is not even over yet, as Swift still has 13 dates left on the European leg of the tour.

After it concludes, Swift will return to North America for the final 18 shows of the tour. By the time it ends, the Eras Tour will have consisted of 152 shows.

There have been several surprises throughout the Eras Tour. Perhaps the biggest surprise was her boyfriend Travis Kelce appearing on stage to perform “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” with her.

Additionally, Swift just won two of her six Grammy nominations at the 2024 ceremony. She took home two of the biggest prizes, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, for Midnights.

During her acceptance speech for winning Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift announced her eleventh studio album of original material, The Tortured Poets Department. This came after 2023, during which Swift released two re-recorded albums, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Verison).

The Tortured Poets Department came out on April 19, 2024. Just hours after the original album dropped, Swift released an anthology edition with 15 more songs. These tracks included “So High School” and “The Black Dog.”