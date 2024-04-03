PFL San Antonio: continues on the prelims with a fight between Kana Watanabe and Shanna Young in the flyweight division. Watanabe comes into her PFL debut with wins in two out of her last four fights meanwhile, Young had a successful PFL debut when she won via unanimous decision at the PFL Challenger Series back in February 2023. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Watanabe-Young prediction and pick.
Kana Watanabe (12-2-1) was a product of Bellator's flyweight division where she had gone 4-2 with losses only to the current champion Liz Carmouche and the former champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. This Bellator stand-out will look to make the most of her debut with the PFL when she takes on Shanna Young this Thursday at her PFL Regular Season debut.
Shanna Young (9-5) got her shot in the UFC despite losing her shot on the Contender but it wasn't long-lived when she went 1-3 with the promotion ultimately getting released from the promotion. However, Young impressed with her dominant decision victory over Sandra Lavado in the PFL Challenger Series back in 2023 setting her up for her PFL Regular Season debut this Thursday against Kana Watanabe.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL San Antonio Odds: Kana Watanabe-Shanna Young Odds
Kana Watanabe: -300
Shanna Young: +240
Over 2.5 rounds: -260
Under 2.5 rounds: +200
Why Kana Watanabe Will Win
In the upcoming PFL regular season debut, Kana Watanabe is set to face Shanna Young in what promises to be a great matchup between these two flyweight contenders. Kana Watanabe comes into this matchup as the heavy favorite over Shanna Young and for good reason.
Watanabe's impressive record of 12-2-1 speaks volumes about her prowess in the cage. Her balanced skill set, with wins split between four submissions and three KO/TKO, showcases her versatility and ability to finish fights in multiple ways. This versatility will be crucial against Young, who has a more mixed record of 9-5, with losses coming from both submissions and decisions.
Watanabe's grappling and judo background, honed in Japan, gives her a significant advantage on the ground. Her ability to control opponents and secure submissions could be the key to neutralizing Young's striking and leading to a victory. Watanabe's recent win against Veta Arteaga by unanimous decision in July 2023 underlines her ability to dominate fights and make strategic decisions under pressure.
On the other hand, Young, while a formidable opponent with a background in karate and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, has shown vulnerabilities in her game, particularly against grapplers. Her losses by submission and decision indicate potential areas that Watanabe can exploit and get her first win inside the PFL smart cage.
Why Shanna Young Will Win
In the upcoming PFL regular season debut, Shanna Young is set to face Kana Watanabe in a match that should be a good showing for the fans. While both fighters bring impressive skills to the cage, Young has the potential to score a massive upset in her promotional debut.
Young's striking ability and versatility in the stand-up game could be a significant factor. With a background in karate and a black belt to her name, Young has demonstrated her striking prowess in previous fights, showcasing a variety of techniques that could pose problems for Watanabe. Her reach and ability to maintain distance while effectively landing strikes could be key in controlling the pace of the fight.
Young's resilience and determination have been evident throughout her career. Despite facing setbacks, she has shown the ability to bounce back stronger, as seen in her recent victory over Sandra Lavado in the 2023 PFL Challenger Series. This mental toughness, combined with her experience in high-pressure situations, could give her an advantage in the psychological aspect of the fight.
While Watanabe brings a strong judo background and grappling skills to the table, Young's takedown defense and ability to fight off her back could neutralize Watanabe's ground game. Young's Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt and her experience as a grappler will help aid her in defending the takedown and keeping the fight on her feet, where she has the advantage. It's up to Young to keep the fight off the mat and if she can do so, she could score the upset as she moves one step closer to the PFL playoffs.
Final Kana Watanabe-Shanna Young Prediction & Pick
The PFL flyweight division puts on another highly-contested matchup between Kana Watanabe and Shanna Young. Watanabe has only lost to Bellator's best in the flyweight division meanwhile, Young has bounced around from different promotions not fairing in the majority of them. The grappling of Watanabe will be the deciding factor here as she is the much stronger fighter of the two with the better technical grappling abilities, she should be able to take down Young and just control her for the majority of the fight to take the decision victory.
Final Kana Watanabe-Shanna Young Prediction & Pick: Kana Watanabe (-300), Over 2.5 Rounds (-260)