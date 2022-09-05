The Kansas City Chiefs will be itching to get back on the field following their disappointing exit from season’s playoffs. The Chiefs’ overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game is certainly one that stung after they went up big at halftime. The franchise was then forced to make some tough decisions this offseason to regroup in an attempt to compete once again. The most notable move was the decision to trade Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Hill was a key part of the Chiefs’ explosive offense and made some endless highlight-reel plays with Patrick Mahomes. As the start of the 2022 regular season inches closer, here are four bold predictions for what to expect from the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire sets career high in rushing yards

There were high expectations for Clyde Edwards-Helaire after the Chiefs selected him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 draft. The LSU product made an immediate impact in the Kansas City offense and has served as the primary lead back during his time there. As a rookie, he notched 181 carries for 803 yards rushing. Last season, he saw his numbers slip slightly with 119 carries for 517 yards. He battled some injuries throughout both seasons and did not play more than 13 games in either year.

Expect Edwards-Helaire to rebound this season and set a new career high in rushing yards. If he can stay healthy and play a full season, it would be a near-certainty that this will occur. While Jerick McKinnon and rookie Isiah Pacheco are sure to play some sort of role, expect Edwards-Helaire to dominate the carries this season.

3. Skyy Moore has 800 all-purpose yards

There is not a singular player who can replicate what Tyreek Hill is capable of doing. However, the player who will get the biggest opportunity to do so is Skyy Moore. The second-round pick from Western Michigan is expected to primarily play as the slot receiver but also lined up in the backfield at times during Chiefs training camp.

Look for Moore to receive a healthy amount of opportunity with the ball in his hands this season. Andy Reid has proven to be excellent at scheming ways to get his best players open. Moore can play a similar role to what Hill did by moving all over the formation. While he may not possess the same explosiveness as Hill, Moore still provides the team with a useful weapon. Look for him to exceed 800 all-purpose yards and have a strong rookie campaign.

2. Travis Kelce has 12+ touchdowns

While Tyreek Hill may have carried the title of No. 1 receiver, the reality is that Travis Kelce always played just as important of a role in the offense. He is trusted heavily by Mahomes and his sure hands are responsible for converting many key big plays. Kelce went over 1,000 yards receiving each of the past six seasons. He also tallied a total of 47 touchdowns during this time. However, it is worth noting that his career high was 11 touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Look for Kelce to continue being the monster threat he has proven to be once again this season. The loss of Tyreek Hill also takes away some of the big-play potential of the Chiefs’ offense. This may force Kansas City to work itself down the field more often rather than building up for the big play. If this is the case, it will translate to more red-zone opportunities for Kelce. Look for him to set a career high this season with 12 or more touchdowns and continue showing why he is the premier tight end in the NFL.

1. Chiefs will not win more than 9 games

It is tough to count out a team led by Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. However, the Chiefs appear destined to take somewhat of a step back this season. The AFC West is loaded with talent this year as the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders all have individual arguments about why they should be perceived as legitimate contenders this year. Facing each of these teams twice is a tough challenge. The Chiefs are also slated to face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals over the course of the season. There are very few opportunities for an easy win, and Kansas City is set to be challenged on a near-weekly basis.

While nine wins is still a respectable season, it certainly would be a disappointment from the standard the Chiefs set in recent years. The team should not be counted out by any means, but expect a step back to occur in 2022.