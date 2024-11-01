The Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) will look to keep their undefeated streak alive as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) for Monday Night Football in Week 9. This will be the Chiefs' second Monday night game and fourth primetime game of the season.

The Chiefs have been surviving week to week, battling a multitude of injuries, yet they remain the NFL’s only unbeaten team—a fitting status for the winners of the last two Super Bowls. Last week, they took care of business on the road, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 27-20 in an AFC West showdown.

The Buccaneers, however, haven’t had the same luck overcoming their recent injuries to two of their biggest offensive weapons, receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. As a result, Tampa Bay is now on a two-game losing skid and is in desperate need of a win after dropping back to .500 last weekend.

As usual, most eyes will be on the defending champs to see if they can maintain their perfect season. With that, let’s dive into our bold predictions for the Chiefs against the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football in Week 9.

Chiefs don't allow Buccaneers to score over 20 points

As inconsistent as the Chiefs' offense has been at times this season, the defense has been nothing short of good, if not great. In four of their last five games, Kansas City has held opponents to under 20 points, with the Raiders reaching exactly 20 last week. This defensive strength has helped position the Chiefs as the league’s fifth-ranked scoring defense, allowing just 17.6 points per game.

The Buccaneers have already struggled against one tough defense this season, scoring only seven points against the Denver Broncos back in Week 3—and that was when they were much healthier. Facing the Chiefs now, they’re likely to score 20 points or less.

DeAndre Hopkins scores first touchdown with Chiefs

Even though DeAndre Hopkins made his debut last weekend against the Raiders, he could break out at any time. Last week, the veteran wide receiver saw significant playing time, all things considered, after being traded from the Tennessee Titans. He finished with two receptions for 29 yards. Is it too bold to suggest that in just his second game with the Chiefs, he could score his first touchdown?

Patrick Mahomes may be on the verge of finding a new favorite target, potentially helping Hopkins reach the end zone for the first time with his new team in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.

Patrick Mahomes avoids turning ball over for the first time this season

The sudden decline of Patrick Mahomes this season is alarming. Through seven games, he has an 8-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio, throwing at least one interception in every game this season, sometimes multiple in a single outing. It’s been an unprecedented season for the star quarterback–even if he did reach the 30,000-yard mark. Yet, remarkably, this hasn’t cost the Chiefs a game—though it’s been close at times.

The good news for Mahomes is that the Buccaneers haven’t been intercepting many passes, with just five on the season so far. Maybe this will be the week Mahomes finally avoids throwing to the other team. Chiefs fans are certainly crossing their fingers.

Chiefs make it 8-0, defeating Buccaneers on Monday Night Football

The Chiefs will look to continue making history on Monday night. If they defeat the Buccaneers, they’ll set a franchise record with their 14th consecutive win, dating back to last season, according to CBS Sports.

Even though this year’s Chiefs team has been far from perfect, they remain undefeated, and that streak is expected to continue after Week 9. This week could mark another step toward the offense finding its rhythm, though it may still fall short of preseason expectations. As Hopkins and Kareem Hunt grow more comfortable in the system, Mahomes and the rest of the unit should see continued improvement.

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will do all they can to challenge the NFL’s top team. However, the absence of key playmakers, combined with facing a defense as strong as Kansas City’s, will likely be too much to overcome, allowing the Chiefs to keep their record unblemished.