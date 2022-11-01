Adrian Martinez has been the starter of the Kansas State Wildcats for the most part of the college football season, but he has not been 100 percent healthy of late, thus paving the way for backup Will Howard to get a start last Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Against the then-No.9 Cowboys, Howard fully capitalized on the opportunity, as he led Kansas State football to a stunning 48-0 victory at home.

Having played a huge role in that shocking takedown of Oklahoma State, Howard has made it a little bit harder for Kansas State football head coach Chris Klieman to make a decision on who will start under center for the Wildcats in this coming Saturday’s showdown with the Texas Longhorns in Manhattan.

Via Kellis Robinett of the The Wichita Eagle:

“No firm QB update from Chris Klieman this afternoon. Adrian Martinez is getting healthier, but Will Howard is playing at a high level. Klieman can see the Wildcats going with either passer. Didn’t rule out the possibility of playing both. Decision will come later in the week.”

In the win ove ther Oklahoma State, Howard passed for 296 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions on 21-of-37 completions. He got the nod to start in that contest after Martinez suffered a leg injury in a previous game against the TCU Horned Frogs, but apparently has been making steady progress since and could potentially be back on the field as soon as this Saturday.

Kansas State football is currently second in the Big 12 with a 4-1 conference record to go with an overall 6-2 ledger.