In the lone Big 12 game on Friday night, Kansas State goes on the road to Oklahoma State, and we have you covered with our college football odds series with a Kansas State-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

Two weeks removed from their first loss of the season in heartbreaking fashion to Missouri, the reigning Big 12 champions Kansas State Wildcats come into Stillwater with a 3-1 record and are hungry for more. Meanwhile, the 2-2 Oklahoma State Cowboys are in the midst of a tumultuous year and are coming off of a loss in their first conference game of the year against Iowa State.

With this being the only matchup on Friday night on ESPN, there will surely be plenty of excitement in Stillwater as Big 12 football is officially underway.

Here are the Kansas State-Oklahoma State college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kansas State-Oklahoma State Odds

Kansas State: -11.5 (-115)

Oklahoma State: +11.5 (-105)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State Week 6

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

With this being the first conference game for Kansas State this season, the Wildcats will be looking to set the tone as they aim to defend their Big 12 crown. Kansas State is head and shoulders above Oklahoma State regarding talent.

Although starting Quarterback Will Howard has taken a bit of a step back this season relative to his career year a season ago, as he has already matched his interception total for all of last year in just four weeks of play, he is still putting up solid numbers and leading this team to wins. He ranks eighth in the Big 12 in total passing yards and has thrown eight touchdowns on the year. Having a consistent starting quarterback alone already gives Kansas State the edge this week.

However, the most critical matchup in this game and where the Wildcats will take advantage the most is in the run game. Quarterback Will Howard leads the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns with five, and starting Running Back DJ Giddens ranks fifth in the conference in total rushing yards with 423 on an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. Between Howard, Giddens, and reserve backs like Treshaun Ward, Kansas State averages 198.5 rushing yards per game. All of this against a defense allowing a pedestrian 137.5 rushing yards per game and 23.8 points per game.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma State offense has been pretty shaky this season, especially considering they scored just seven points at home against South Alabama in week three. The Cowboys rank dead last in the Big 12 in points per game and bottom three in the conference in passing yards and rushing yards per game. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for this squad. After weeding out a potential starter from the three-man race between Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy, and Garret Rangel, Coach Gundy may have found his man in Bowman. Although he threw an interception on the game's final drive, he accounted for three total touchdowns and threw for the most passing yards in a game of all the Oklahoma State quarterbacks this season. Bowman will be ready to go if he has the chance with that game as some momentum and a bye week to tighten up the ship.

The offense will still have some problems, so it will be up to pure discipline regarding penalties that will decide this game. Oklahoma State is coming off of a game against Iowa State, where they committed only three penalties for 25 yards. As for the season, they have yet to commit more than nine penalties in a game. This type of heads of play to limit Kansas State moving the ball downfield is essential if the Cowboys want to come away with a win on Friday night.

It is also worth noting that the Cowboys simply refuse to lose at home under head coach Mike Gundy in Big 12 matchups. Oklahoma State is 8-1 in home conference games the past two seasons.

Final Kansas State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Even though I expect Kansas State to win this game as they enter Big 12 play with a more talented roster, as the Big 12 champions, they have a target on their back. Every team will want to give them their all, which is what is expected of Gundy and Oklahoma State. Most importantly, Mike Gundy's ability to prevail in home Big 12 games is what's leaning me towards laying the points with them.

Final Kansas State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +11.5 (-105)