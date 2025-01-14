ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a top-ten matchup in the Big 12 as Kansas visits Iowa State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Iowa State prediction and pick.

Kansas comes into the game sitting at 12-3 on the year, and 3-1 in conference play. They opened the year at 7-0 before falling to Creighton and then Kansas was upset by Missouri. They would win the next two, before falling 62-61 to West Virginia. They have won the last three games though. Last time out Kansas faces Cincinnati. With 7:33 left in the game, Kansas led 38-37. Still, Kansas would take over from there, winning the game 54-40.

Meanwhile, Iowa State is 14-1 on the year, and 4-0 in conference play. They opened the year at 3-0 before falling to Auburn by just two. They would go on to win the next 11 games overall. That includes an Iowa State win over Iowa, Marquette, and Baylor. In their last game, they would face Texas Tech. Iowa State was down six at the half, but two free throws with 4.1 seconds left tied the game. This would lead to overtime, where Iowa State would win the game 85-84.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Iowa State Odds

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Iowa State Odds

Kansas: +6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +235

Iowa State: -6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 147.5 (-105)

Under: 147.5 (-115)

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN2

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas is ranked seventh in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 32nd in offensive efficiency and fourth on the defensive end of the court. Kansas has been great on defense this year. They are eighth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting sixth in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Kansas is 18th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Hunter Dickinson leads the team in points and rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 15.8 points per game while adding 10.5 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he has 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by KJ Adams Jr. Adams is scoring just 8.5 points per game, but adds 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one block per game.

In the backcourt, Zeke Mayo leads the way. He has 14.3 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Meanwhile, Dajuan Harris Jr. leads the team in assists and steals this year. Harris has 5.3 assists per game, and 1.5 steals per game this year. He also adds 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Finally, Rylan Griffen has been solid in the rotation. He comes in with 6.9 points per game, while also having 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game this season.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked fourth in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sixth in offensive efficiency and ninth on the defensive end of the court. Iowa State has been great this year. They are eighth in the nation in points per game while sitting 26th in effective field goal percentage. Iowa State is also 11th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio while sitting 26th in assists per game.

Iowa State has been led by Curtis Jones. He is scoring 17.3 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert leads the team in assists this year with 4.7 per game. He is also scoring 16.1 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds. Further, he has 1.35 steals per game. The backcourt is rounded out by Tamin Lipsey. He currently leads the team with 2.4 steals per game. Lipsey is scoring 10.4 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

In the frontcourt, Joshua Jefferson leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.9 rebounds per game. He also scored 12 points and has 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Milan Momclivoic has 10.3 points per game, while adding 3.5 rebounds.

Final Kansas-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

This should be a great game between two solid teams in the Big 12. While the match-up between the Iowa State offense and the Kansas defense. Still, the Iowa State defense against the Kansas offense might decide the game. Kansas is 82nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 88th in effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Iowa State is 37th in the nation in opponent points per game, while 53rd in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, getting extra possessions could decide this game. Iowa State is 11th in the nation in steals per game, while Kansas is 146th. Take Iowa State in this one.

Final Kansas-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State –