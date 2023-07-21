Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, reportedly has expressed his true feelings about she and Tom Brady's rumored relationship.

Kanye reportedly “has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

The source also adds that Tom Brady's ex, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, “is taking everything with a grain of salt.”

“Her main focus is to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Tom,” the source says of Gisele. “She wishes him the best and wants him to be happy.”

However, Kanye should have nothing to worry about as the rumors have been shut down multiple times.

“There isn’t anything romantic going on between them,” the source says of the rumored couple per Entertainment Tonight. “Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer.”

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022. They share two children together: daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. The athlete is also dad to Jack, 14, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce together the following month. They share four children together: daughter North, 10, son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4.

The SKIMS founder got candid about raising her four children. She candidly spoke about how she struggles sometimes back in March on Jay Shetty's podcast.

She admitted that “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.”

“It has been the most challenging thing,” she said. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f****** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

The Kardashians air Thursdays at 12 a.m. EST on Hulu.