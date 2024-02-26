Yikes – it seems social media's most ill-advised tweeters are at it again. First J.K. Rowling was going viral on Monday morning for her controversial response to a bookstore employee opposed to her stance on trans-rights, and now Kanye West is shocking and offending anew with his latest social media post.
West was clearly upset about Adidas beginning to release their remaining Yeezy inventory — as they had previously explained they'd be doing in 2024 — following the termination of their contract with West, also known as Ye.
Kanye West was famously fired by Adidas after his unhinged and virulently anti-semitic tweets reached a fever pitch in October 2022 when West threatened to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Adidas then announced they'd in effect be having a yard sale with his remaining Yeezy product in their warehouses. The company put out a press release on Monday explaining, “As announced at the start of 2024, adidas will release the remaining YEEZY inventory, which features products from 2022, in the course of the year.” (In other words, these products were designed before West's offending comments in 2022).
The announcement continued, “The range available will include some of the most popular designs beginning with the 350 V2 in STEEL GREY.”
Well, ‘most popular' is in the eye of the beholder, apparently, because Kanye did not view the Yeezy pair that dropped in nearly the same light.
West took to Instagram to tell his followers exactly how he felt about the design, saying “Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me.”
Unsurprisingly, the post went further downhill from there. “All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat,” West lamented, “but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing.”
Calling Yeezys his “children” due to the attachment he feels for his fashion brand is one thing, but using the term “rape” to refer to what he feels adidas is doing to him from a business standpoint is quite another, and is justifiably being called out as wildly offensive by his critics (and sufferers of sexual abuse in particular).
West seemed to realize he was getting himself in more hot water as he was typing, continuing his rant with “As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again.”
View this post on Instagram
Yes Kanye, those would all be fair roads to take, especially considering Ye's recent collaborative album release with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures 1, is mind-bogglingly topping the Billboard 200 albums chart for the second week in a row at the moment.
Hopefully this latest tweet will remind purchasers of the new album about the character of the man they are supporting.
West's post concluded with the comparatively mild and petty opinion, “All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny.” Perhaps your post should have started and ended with that sentiment alone, Ye, rather than use inflammatory and hurtful language to describe a financial bungling you brought on yourself.
Adidas also sought to distance itself today from the idea that the company would be profiting from the release of the remaining Yeezy inventory. As their press release explained, “Since terminating the YEEZY partnership in October 2022 adidas has donated to selected organizations to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism.”
Adidas might want to add victims of sexual violence to the list of organizations to donate Yeezy profits to, following Kanye West‘s latest offensive social media post.