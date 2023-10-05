In another bizarre chapter in the increasingly strange Kanye West story, the rapper had a bit of a toe-tantrum when a pedicurist hurt one of his little piggies, per an exclusive clip on TMZ. In a video posted by his friend and musical collaborator Ty Dolla $ign that feels like it could be a scene on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Ty and a few others sit by awkwardly as West abruptly cuts off his pedicure when it starts to hurt.

The pedicurist tries to reason with West to sit back down, but he tells the nail tech repeatedly “it's my toes” before asking her to leave. He adds, “I'm not gonna do it, that hurt.” There is then a priceless cutaway to Ty Dolla $ign doing his best Jim from The Office expression looking right into camera as West tries to switch gears and get back to the musical discussion.

If a track about a painful pedicure comes out of this collaboration between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, now it will be no mystery where the inspiration came from. Or if he raps about not giving a woman his digits, he should probably make clear he means his toes and not his phone number.

Perhaps Kanye never got past the “this little piggy stayed home” line of the nursery rhyme.

Hopefully Kanye West will put his best foot forward after this real kicker of a day. He unleashed quite a toe-nado of complaints about the procedure. Maybe he'll snuggle up in a pair of Yeezy shoes to dull the pain — if he can find one that hasn't been discontinued yet.