A rumor has run rampant on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Royal Palace has a big announcement to make. Kate Middleton has been the center of a conspiracy theory on social media that she is sicker than she actually is or that she has disappeared. However, the Palace has not confirmed any of the rumors, in fact, she was seen out today (March 18) with Prince William at a farmer's market.
Eyewitnesses told TMZ and the U.K. Sun reported that she appeared “happy, relaxed and healthy.”
What Fans Have Been Saying On X
While there have been photos published of Kate, some fans don't believe it is actually her and have added to their conspiracy about her wellbeing.
“One thing I do appreciate about the Kate Middleton conspiracy is that everything they do to try to make it better and less weird actually makes it worse, which is something I absolutely relate to,” one fan wrote.
Another fan attached the video of Kate walking with William and doubts she would be able to carry a large bag due to her abdominal surgery in December: “My thing is—if this is indeed “Kate Middleton” why would a woman who JUST GOT abdominal surgery that needed such a long recovery be carrying a large bag like this???”
“Must be scary to be a brunette in England right now knowing that at any minute a tabloid could take your photo and say you’re Kate Middleton,” another fan jokingly wrote.
The Latest On Kate Middleton's Health
Princess Kate had abdominal surgery back in December but the public has had rumors running rampant about her whereabouts which prompted the Palace to release a statement.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement last month per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they concluded.