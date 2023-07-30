Katie Ledecky is making quite a splash across the Pacific. On Saturday, the American swimming star added to her haul in the World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka Japan by winning the 800m freestyle. Not only that, but Ledecky has also successfully broken her tie with swimming legend Michael Phelps for the most individual titles in history.

“It was special,” Ledecky said after pulling off the historic feat, per NBC Sports.“I’m happy with that swim. I wanted to be a little bit better [time-wise], but I’ll take it. I’m really pleased with how the week went.”

Prior to her win on Saturday, Katie Ledecky reached the 16th-title plateu to tie Phelps when she emerged from the water victorious in the 1,500-meter freestyle last Tuesday which was also her fifth win in that particular event.

Despite the magnitude of what she just accomplished, Ledecky remained humble, even mentioning her rivals as a huge reason why she always feels motivated in every race.

“I've never even dreamt of even coming to meets like this, so to be here and to have been to a bunch of world championships is amazing,” Ledecky said (h/t Simrin Singh of CBS News). “It is always a battle, it is always a great race. So I know I have to bring my best every single time.”

Ledecky is also the all-time record-holder for most individual Olympics gold medals by a female swimmer with 16.

The next main target for Ledecky to grow her legend is to add more to his gold medal collection when she competes in the Olympics next summer.